Formula Growth Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Expensify were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 584,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expensify by 437.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 400,712 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expensify news, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 47,050 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $100,216.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,606.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 47,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $100,216.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,606.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 168,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $418,857.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,095,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,595,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,028. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expensify Stock Performance

Expensify stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 159,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expensify

Expensify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.