Formula Growth Ltd. Has $2.02 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Formula Growth Ltd. cut its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,444,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,582,000 after acquiring an additional 677,119 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,779,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 657,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 147,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -615.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVC. HSBC began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

