Formula Growth Ltd. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,275,000 after acquiring an additional 552,376 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 215.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 722,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,568,000 after acquiring an additional 493,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $7,098,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $119.43. 56,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.