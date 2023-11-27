Formula Growth Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Formula Growth Ltd. cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.70. 63,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $183.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,098.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,593 shares of company stock worth $2,682,990. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

