Formula Growth Ltd. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.09% of RingCentral worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 409,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.