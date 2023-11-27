Formula Growth Ltd. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,222,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,931 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 645,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.57. 361,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,958. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.