Formula Growth Ltd. Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health makes up 2.9% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Evolent Health worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Evolent Health by 19.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Evolent Health by 31.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $2,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 21.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,876,000 after acquiring an additional 352,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $4,394,000.

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 76,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EVH. UBS Group began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

