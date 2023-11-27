Formula Growth Ltd. Invests $4.14 Million in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 310,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. CECO Environmental accounts for 1.3% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 169,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CECO shares. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

