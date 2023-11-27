Formula Growth Ltd. Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 188,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,125,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,586,000 after acquiring an additional 251,350 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305,277 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Leslie’s by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,264,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,568 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. 1,067,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,979. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

