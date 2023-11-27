Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases 2,083 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises about 1.5% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,579,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,928,000 after acquiring an additional 372,605 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 875.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 80,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 72,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 358,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,820. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

