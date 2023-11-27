Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases 6,053 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.48. 73,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.41, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

