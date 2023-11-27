Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases 83,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 1.3% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

PINS stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.68. 5,358,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,354,197. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.53, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $274,985.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,299.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

