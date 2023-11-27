Formula Growth Ltd. Reduces Stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,534 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Expro Group worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 338,285 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Expro Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE XPRO traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 178,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,617. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,581.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $369.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.39 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $140,163.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,270.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $314,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,644.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $140,163.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,270.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,021,335 shares of company stock valued at $69,366,617. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

