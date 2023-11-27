Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 15,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,925,000 after buying an additional 576,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,523,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock valued at $991,165. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. 812,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,094. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

