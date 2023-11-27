Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 160,950 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,950 shares during the period. ACV Auctions makes up about 2.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 92,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,615. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACVA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

