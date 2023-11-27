Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 2,518 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $55.98. 2,163,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,755,879. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.27, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

