Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 2,700 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.72. The stock had a trading volume of 387,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

