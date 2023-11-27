Formula Growth Ltd. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after purchasing an additional 147,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ebix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,421,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBIX. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 554,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.61.

(Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

