Fort L.P. Buys 90 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 694.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,346. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,074.98. 26,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $571.81 and a 12 month high of $1,083.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $922.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.03.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

