Fort L.P. Cuts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises about 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. California First Leasing Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 42,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.1 %

ALSN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,764. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.