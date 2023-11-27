Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.02. 405,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,374. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

