Fort L.P. Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.06. 297,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

