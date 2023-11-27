Fort L.P. Has $256,000 Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,912. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

