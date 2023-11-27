Fort L.P. Has $292,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.53. 2,443,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,591. The firm has a market cap of $270.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

