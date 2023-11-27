Fort L.P. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in NVR by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVR traded down $22.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6,172.83. 3,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,564. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,412.79 and a one year high of $6,525.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,916.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,035.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,213 shares of company stock worth $50,089,830. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

