Fort L.P. Sells 137 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 614,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,569. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

