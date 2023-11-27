Fort L.P. Sells 147 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.12. The company had a trading volume of 275,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average is $129.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

