Fort L.P. Sells 71 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,157,220 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $579.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,755. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $481.99 and a 1-year high of $590.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

