Fort L.P. Sells 897 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 800,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

