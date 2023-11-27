Fort L.P. Sells 99 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,747,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,916. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

