Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 1,252 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of IYF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.32. 23,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

