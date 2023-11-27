Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 396 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its position in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SAP by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 7,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SAP by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $154.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,329. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $155.03. The firm has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

