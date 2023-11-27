Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $480.24. 601,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,588. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.52 and its 200-day moving average is $414.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

