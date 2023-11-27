Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys Shares of 20,644 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.38. 104,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.