Founders Financial Securities LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,927,564. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

