Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 39,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.59. 144,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,409. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $388.39. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.