Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $808.97. 17,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $733.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $724.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $813.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

