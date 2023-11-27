Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $263.84. The company had a trading volume of 134,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,226. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.54. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

