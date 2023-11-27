Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,190. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $365.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

