Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $680,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,710,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,889 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,932,000 after purchasing an additional 139,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 261,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,076. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

