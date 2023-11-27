Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 872,037 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 679,156 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after acquiring an additional 649,939 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock remained flat at $26.50 during trading on Monday. 103,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,762. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

