Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,521 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,935,000 after acquiring an additional 625,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.13. 54,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,441. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.