Founders Financial Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.68. 421,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.