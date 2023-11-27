Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 668,165 shares of company stock valued at $141,057,990. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.16. 837,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

