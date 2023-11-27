Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $170.94. The company had a trading volume of 155,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,094. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

