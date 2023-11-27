Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after buying an additional 202,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.82. 247,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,146. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.16 and a 200 day moving average of $253.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

