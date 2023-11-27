Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,358,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

O stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.87. 1,073,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,875. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

