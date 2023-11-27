Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 838,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

