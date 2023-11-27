Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

