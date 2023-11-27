Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $4.10

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $3.75 to $4.10 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $855.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.22. Frontier Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.10.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075 in the last ninety days. 83.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

